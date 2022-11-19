The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline. Photo: AP
Traces of explosives found at Nord Stream pipelines confirm ‘gross sabotage’
- Investigators found traces of explosives on several ‘foreign objects’ at the site in the Baltic Sea, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said
- Further scrutiny of the ‘very complex and comprehensive’ investigation would show whether anyone could be charged with suspicion of crime
The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline. Photo: AP