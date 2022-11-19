The entrance to Berlin Zoo in Berlin, Germany on Friday which has shut its doors to visitors after one of its aquatic birds tested positive for avian flu. Photo: dpa via AP
Berlin confirms case of bird flu at central zoo as it shuts gates
- According to the zoo, the infection in a deceased hammer-headed stork or hamerkop – a wading bird – was discovered during a routine check
- The zoo was evacuated early on Friday afternoon. The zoo said it immediately brought other birds to safety and is now having them all examined
