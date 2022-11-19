Pope Francis has lunch with his cousin, Carla Rabezzana, as German bishop Georg Baetzing says the Catholic Church must debate issues such as women priests. Photo: AFP
Women priests, homosexuality, must be confronted by Catholic Church – not closed debate as Vatican wants, bishop says
- German bishop Georg Baetzing spoke at the end of a week of talks between Pope Francis and Vatican officials on one side, and Germany’s bishops on the other
- They centred on a controversial German progressive movement to give lay Catholics a say on some doctrinal matters, which has alarmed Catholic conservatives
