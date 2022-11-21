Graves of people who died during Russia’s occupation of Kherson are seen in the Ukrainian city’s cemetery last week. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: civilian death toll tops 8,300 after 9 months of conflict
- The actual number of victims is likely to be higher, authorities said. The death toll includes more than 400 children
- Ukrainian authorities have so far registered more than 45,000 war crimes, with ‘hundreds of thousands’ of people reportedly deported to Russia
Graves of people who died during Russia’s occupation of Kherson are seen in the Ukrainian city’s cemetery last week. Photo: Reuters