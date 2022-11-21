Graves of people who died during Russia’s occupation of Kherson are seen in the Ukrainian city’s cemetery last week. Photo: Reuters
Graves of people who died during Russia’s occupation of Kherson are seen in the Ukrainian city’s cemetery last week. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
Ukraine war: civilian death toll tops 8,300 after 9 months of conflict

  • The actual number of victims is likely to be higher, authorities said. The death toll includes more than 400 children
  • Ukrainian authorities have so far registered more than 45,000 war crimes, with ‘hundreds of thousands’ of people reportedly deported to Russia

dpa

Updated: 12:25pm, 21 Nov, 2022

