A shopping trolley filled with food is seen in a supermarket in Huddersfield, Britain. Photo: EPA-EFE
In Britain, shoplifting soars as ‘desperate’ consumers contend with highest inflation for decades
- Shops have shifted to protecting unlikely items like butter, cheese and washing detergent as price inflation hit a record 14.7 per cent last month
- Shoplifting incidents increased 18 per cent in the 12 months through to June, as British consumers find it harder and harder to afford the basics
