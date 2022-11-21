A shopping trolley filled with food is seen in a supermarket in Huddersfield, Britain. Photo: EPA-EFE
A shopping trolley filled with food is seen in a supermarket in Huddersfield, Britain. Photo: EPA-EFE
Britain
World /  Europe

In Britain, shoplifting soars as ‘desperate’ consumers contend with highest inflation for decades

  • Shops have shifted to protecting unlikely items like butter, cheese and washing detergent as price inflation hit a record 14.7 per cent last month
  • Shoplifting incidents increased 18 per cent in the 12 months through to June, as British consumers find it harder and harder to afford the basics

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:09pm, 21 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A shopping trolley filled with food is seen in a supermarket in Huddersfield, Britain. Photo: EPA-EFE
A shopping trolley filled with food is seen in a supermarket in Huddersfield, Britain. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE