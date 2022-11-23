Britain’s King Charles walks with the President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa at a Ceremonial Welcome in London on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
King Charles welcomes South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa for first state visit
- The South African president hailed close ties with Britain, forged in the wake of a difficult legacy of colonialism and apartheid
- Ramaphosa also called on the UK to support the calls of lower income countries for a reformed global institutional order and climate justice
