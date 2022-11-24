ESA’s new parastronaut John McFall, a British former Paralympic sprinter, poses at the Grand Palais Ephemere in Paris on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Europe names world’s first disabled astronaut
- Former UK Paralympic sprinter John McFall is part of a new generation of 17 recruits picked for training to work and live in space
- He will take part in a European Space Agency study to assess the conditions needed for people with disabilities to take part in future missions
