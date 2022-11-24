A broken window at the Celtic and Roman Museum in Manching, Germany. Photo: AFP
How thieves stole Celtic gold coins worth US$1.65 million in 9 minutes from German museum
- Thieves broke into the unguarded Celtic and Roman Museum in Manching and made off with 483 Celtic coins after disrupting communications networks in the area
- Police have launched a global hunt to track down the culprits who smashed open a display cabinet and scooped out the treasure
