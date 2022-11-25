Protesters in London take part in a march calling for an end to Britain’s low pay crisis. File photo: EPA-EFE
Nurses in UK set dates for first strike in 106 years over pay
- Staff in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will walk out on December 15 and 20 after the government said the union’s demands are ‘not affordable’
- Several other public and private sector workers have also held strikes this year demanding pay rises to keep up with Britain’s decades-high inflation
