In 2017, Sweden adopted a climate law that requires the government to work to reduce emissions of planet-warming gases toward a net-zero target set for 2045.

Cutting greenhouse gas emissions is key to meeting the 2015 Paris Agreement target of keeping global warming below 2C by the end of the century.

However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February triggered a scramble for energy that’s set back efforts and this year’s UN-sponsored climate talks in Egypt failed to step up ambitions.

In an interview with Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter, Thunberg said she believes climate laws should be tightened.

“We don’t have laws that provide long-term protection from the consequences of climate and environmental crises, but we need to use the methods at our disposal and do everything we can,” she said.

The lawsuit, which has been in the works for two years, comes as the new Swedish government’s policies on climate change face intense scrutiny.

The cabinet, which assumed power following elections in September, has announced plans to scrap the environment ministry altogether. Its 2023 budget has been criticised for including measures that are set to increase emissions from the transport sector.

“The Swedish state has never treated the climate crisis as the crisis it is, and the new government has clearly signalled that it won’t do that either,” 20-year-old Anton Foley, who is formally the main plaintiff in the case, said in a statement.