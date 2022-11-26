The London Fire Brigade said any staff accused of bullying and discrimination would be dismissed if the accusation is upheld. File photo: EPA
London Fire Brigade ‘institutionally misogynist and racist’, review finds
- The service promised a ‘zero tolerance approach to discrimination’ after an independent review unearthed a ‘toxic culture’ inside the department
- A black firefighter found a noose above his locker, while a female worker’s helmet was filled with urine
