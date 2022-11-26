Supreme court of appeal in Paris ruled that a man was exercising his “freedom of expression” by refusing to participate in the social activities defined by his employers. Photo: AFP
Man fired for not being ‘fun’ at work wins legal fight after refusing to embrace ‘excessive alcoholism’ and ‘promiscuity’
- The man was fired from the Paris consultancy firm Cubik Partners in 2015 for refusing to participate in after-work drinks and team-building activities
- The company’s ‘fun’ values included ‘humiliating and intrusive’ practices involving bullying, incitement to various excesses and simulations of sexual acts
