Rescuers remove mud from a street after heavy rainfall triggered landslides in Casamicciola, on the Italian island of Ischia on Saturday. Photo: LaPresse via AP
Landslide leaves one dead and 10 missing on Italian island of Ischia
- Torrential rain hit the port of Casamicciola Terme, one of the six small towns on the island, triggering flooding and bringing down buildings
- Firefighters are working on the island, near Naples, to rescue residents from damaged buildings and search for the missing, Italy’s fire brigade said
