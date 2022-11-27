Rescuers remove mud from a street after heavy rainfall triggered landslides in Casamicciola, on the Italian island of Ischia on Saturday. Photo: LaPresse via AP
Rescuers remove mud from a street after heavy rainfall triggered landslides in Casamicciola, on the Italian island of Ischia on Saturday. Photo: LaPresse via AP
Landslide leaves one dead and 10 missing on Italian island of Ischia

  • Torrential rain hit the port of Casamicciola Terme, one of the six small towns on the island, triggering flooding and bringing down buildings
  • Firefighters are working on the island, near Naples, to rescue residents from damaged buildings and search for the missing, Italy’s fire brigade said

Reuters
Updated: 12:46am, 27 Nov, 2022

