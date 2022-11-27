Britain’s Queen Elizabeth during a visit to the Caribbean island of Mustique in 1977. Photo: Getty Images
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth during a visit to the Caribbean island of Mustique in 1977. Photo: Getty Images
Royalty
World /  Europe

Queen Elizabeth letter from 1966 auctioned in Germany for US$8,634

  • The letter is addressed to the German equestrian Etti Plesch, whose horses twice won the prestigious Epsom Derby race in England
  • Besides the late queen’s letter, a Buckingham Palace letter from Princess Diana’s office was also on offer during the auction in Stuttgart on Saturday

dpa
dpa

Updated: 1:37am, 27 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth during a visit to the Caribbean island of Mustique in 1977. Photo: Getty Images
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth during a visit to the Caribbean island of Mustique in 1977. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE