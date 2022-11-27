Demonstrators take part in a gathering under the slogan “Ami go home” in Leipzig, Germany on Saturday. Photo: dpa
Anti-US protest in German city of Leipzig runs into large counterdemonstrations
- The protesters demanded that the US troops and nuclear weapons still based in Germany be removed
- Protesters were met by counterdemonstrators, some of whom clashed actively with the anti-American protesters
Demonstrators take part in a gathering under the slogan “Ami go home” in Leipzig, Germany on Saturday. Photo: dpa