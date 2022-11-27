Demonstrators take part in a gathering under the slogan “Ami go home” in Leipzig, Germany on Saturday. Photo: dpa
Demonstrators take part in a gathering under the slogan “Ami go home” in Leipzig, Germany on Saturday. Photo: dpa
Germany
World /  Europe

Anti-US protest in German city of Leipzig runs into large counterdemonstrations

  • The protesters demanded that the US troops and nuclear weapons still based in Germany be removed
  • Protesters were met by counterdemonstrators, some of whom clashed actively with the anti-American protesters

dpa
dpa

Updated: 2:59am, 27 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Demonstrators take part in a gathering under the slogan “Ami go home” in Leipzig, Germany on Saturday. Photo: dpa
Demonstrators take part in a gathering under the slogan “Ami go home” in Leipzig, Germany on Saturday. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE