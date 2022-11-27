A former Nazi Germany site on a tiny island near France is up for sale. Photo: Bell & Co
Nazi Germany site on Alderney, tiny Channel Island, yours for US$50,000

  • Channel Islands, off French coast, were only British territory to be occupied during Second World War; Hitler heavily fortified them to block any Allied invasion
  • The seven-acre encampment on Alderney, which is open to the public, has trenches, gun stations and bunkers and was home to Nazi soldiers and officers

Business Insider

Updated: 7:29pm, 27 Nov, 2022

