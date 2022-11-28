Riot police deploy during clashes with Moroccan football fans in the streets of Brussels, Belgium on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Riots in Brussels after Morocco beats Belgium at Fifa World Cup in Qatar
- Dozens of rioters overturned and torched a car, set electric scooters on fire and pelted cars with brick
- Police deployed water cannons and fired tear gas following violence during and after Morocco’s 2-0 win over Belgium at the Fifa World Cup in Qatar
