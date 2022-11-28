Archaeologists said they found the remains of small dogs similar to dachshund during excavations in the Colosseum in Rome. Photo: Shutterstock
Sausage dogs may have been made to fight bears in ancient Rome’s Colosseum, archaeologists say

  • Archaeologists said they found the remains of small dogs similar to dachshunds while excavating the drains of the 2,000-year-old amphitheatre
  • ‘We think they may have been used to perform acrobatic tricks ... or even pitched against bears,’ said Colosseum director Alfonsina Russo

Business Insider

Updated: 6:51am, 28 Nov, 2022

