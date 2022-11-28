WHO began consulting experts about renaming the disease in August, shortly after the UN agency declared monkeypox’s spread to be a global emergency. Photo: AP
WHO renames monkeypox as mpox, citing racism concerns
- Virus got its name when originally identified in monkeys kept for research in Denmark in the 1950s, but it is found in other animals, mostly rodents
- WHO said it was concerned by the ‘racist and stigmatising language’ that arose after monkeypox spread to more than 100 countries this year
