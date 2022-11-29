Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reaffirmed the military alliance’s commitment to Ukraine on Tuesday, saying that the war-torn nation will one day become a member of the world’s largest security organisation. Photo: EPA-EFE
Nato commits to future Ukraine membership, drums up aid
- His remarks come as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Nato counterparts gather in Romania to drum up support for Ukraine as Russia bombards energy infrastructure
- Stoltenberg repeated a vow made by Nato in Bucharest in 2008 that Ukraine and Georgia would join the alliance one day
Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reaffirmed the military alliance’s commitment to Ukraine on Tuesday, saying that the war-torn nation will one day become a member of the world’s largest security organisation. Photo: EPA-EFE