Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reaffirmed the military alliance’s commitment to Ukraine on Tuesday, saying that the war-torn nation will one day become a member of the world’s largest security organisation. Photo: EPA-EFE
Nato commits to future Ukraine membership, drums up aid

  • His remarks come as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Nato counterparts gather in Romania to drum up support for Ukraine as Russia bombards energy infrastructure
  • Stoltenberg repeated a vow made by Nato in Bucharest in 2008 that Ukraine and Georgia would join the alliance one day

Associated Pressdpa
Associated Press and dpa

Updated: 7:44pm, 29 Nov, 2022

