For the first time less than half of the population in England and Wales said they were Christian recording 46.2 percent down from 59.3 percent in the last census in 2011. Photo: EPA-EFE
Christians now minority in England, third of the population non-religious: census
- 46.2 per cent of the population of England and Wales described themselves as Christian in the 2021 census, down from 59.3 per cent a decade earlier
- More than 1 in 3 people – 37 per cent – said they had no religion, up from 25 per cent in 2011
For the first time less than half of the population in England and Wales said they were Christian recording 46.2 percent down from 59.3 percent in the last census in 2011. Photo: EPA-EFE