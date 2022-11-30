Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks in the House of Commons in London on November 23. Photo: UK Parliament via AFP
UK removes China from Sizewell nuclear project, as ties with Beijing sour
- The news that China General Nuclear has been dropped follows PM Sunak’s warning of the end of a ‘golden era’ in the UK’s relationship with the Asian superpower
- The announcement also comes amid a brewing diplomatic storm over the arrest and alleged assault of a BBC journalist covering zero-Covid protests in China
