Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey, who died at 64. File photo: AP
Belarus’ foreign minister buried as his death raises suspicions

  • Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei’s death at 64 was described as ‘sudden’
  • Some observers speculated without evidence he may have been poisoned

Associated Press
Updated: 3:07pm, 30 Nov, 2022

