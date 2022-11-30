A former head of counter terrorism in the UK confirms the Duchess of Sussex has received death threats online and believes her life was in danger. Photo: Getty Images
UK’s Duchess Meghan death threats ‘disgusting, very real’, former police chief says

  • Former head of counter terrorism said the threats were credible and their quantity and tenor would have left the duchess feeling ‘under threat all of the time’
  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the US in 2020, where Prince William and his wife Kate will visit this week for the first time in eight years

Tribune News Service

Updated: 5:14pm, 30 Nov, 2022

