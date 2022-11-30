A former head of counter terrorism in the UK confirms the Duchess of Sussex has received death threats online and believes her life was in danger. Photo: Getty Images
UK’s Duchess Meghan death threats ‘disgusting, very real’, former police chief says
- Former head of counter terrorism said the threats were credible and their quantity and tenor would have left the duchess feeling ‘under threat all of the time’
- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the US in 2020, where Prince William and his wife Kate will visit this week for the first time in eight years
