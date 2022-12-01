Britain’s Queen Elizabeth (left) and her then lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey arrive at St Mary Magdalene Church on the royal estate at Sandringham in Norfolk, England in January 2011. Photo: PA via AP
Prince William’s godmother quits UK royal household amid new racism scandal
- Susan Hussey, a former lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth, apologised for repeatedly asking a UK-born black woman ‘which part of Africa’ she was really from
- Her resignation comes just as William and Kate make their first US visit in 8 years and after racism claims from Harry and Meghan
