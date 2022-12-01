A letter bomb addressed to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was intercepted and disposed of by the bomb squad. Photo: AP
Letter bomb sent to Spanish prime minister day after Ukraine embassy blast

  • Five devices were posted around the country over the past few days, including one to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, which was disposed of by bomb squad
  • A package received by Spain’s Ukrainian embassy on Wednesday slightly injured an employee when it burst into flames while he was handling it

Associated Press
Updated: 9:37pm, 1 Dec, 2022

