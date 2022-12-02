Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are shown in a scene from the upcoming documentary “Harry & Meghan”, directed by Liz Garbus. Image: Netflix via AP
Harry and Meghan documentary footage puts UK royal rift at forefront
- The coming Netflix series and a new racism row at Buckingham Palace threaten to overshadow William and Kate’s first US visit as Prince and Princess of Wales
- A teaser clip shows Meghan crying while holding a mobile phone, as Harry says in a voice-over that ‘one sees what’s happening behind closed doors’
