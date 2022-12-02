A Ukrainian soldier peers out of a captured Russian tank at the front line in the Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Ukraine war enters new phase with first winter since Russia’s invasion

  • Ukraine’s forces aiming to stop Russians from regrouping as temperatures drop
  • Up to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since February, Zelensky aide says

dpa
dpa

Updated: 2:02pm, 2 Dec, 2022

