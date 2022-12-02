Ukrainian embassies and consulates in six European countries have received packages containing animals’ eyes in recent days, a Ukrainian official said on Friday. Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that the “bloody parcels” were received by the Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy, as well as by consulates in Naples, Italy; Krakow, Poland and the Czech city of Brno. He said that “we are studying the meaning of this message.” Nikolenko said they arrived after a package containing an explosive device that was sent to the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid ignited when opened on Wednesday and injured an employee. It was one of multiple explosive parcels found in Spain this week. In addition, the entrance to the residence of the Ukrainian ambassador to the Vatican was vandalised and the embassy in Kazakhstan was warned of a mine attack, though that wasn’t confirmed, Nikolenko said. Spain PM sent letter bomb day after Ukraine embassy blast All Ukrainian embassies and consulates have stepped up security measures. Nikolenko quoted Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as saying that “we have reason to believe that a well-planned campaign of terror and intimidation of Ukrainian embassies and consulates is taking place.” The devices mailed in Spain were home-made and contained only small amounts of explosives and small metal balls, Spanish media reported on Friday. The parcels did not explode upon opening but instead produced a flash of flame, the newspaper El País and the state television broadcaster RTVE reported, citing police sources. One parcel addressed to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was disposed of by the bomb squad. No one has claimed responsibility for the letter bombs and authorities have not released information about possible suspects. Additional reporting by dpa