Passengers queue inside Heathrow Airport in London, which will be affected by strikes. Photo: Reuters
Travel chaos: US, UK airport strikes expected to affect holiday travel period
- About 350 ground-handling staff will strike from December 16, which will affect three terminals at London’s Heathrow – the UK’s and Europe’s busiest airport
- In the US, airport service workers are gearing up for a day of action on December 8, which could affect 15 cities, including Chicago, New York, and Seattle
