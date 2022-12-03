Germany has come under pressure to take action on China’s telecoms gear makers such as Huawei. File photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
Germany resists US pressure for blanket Huawei ban

  • An economy ministry strategy paper has recommended increasing scrutiny on the use of telecoms components from certain states
  • A US House Foreign Affairs Committee member said Berlin was ‘jeopardising its own national security and that of Europe’s’ in its decision on Huawei

Reuters
Updated: 12:06pm, 3 Dec, 2022

