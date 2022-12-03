Visitors admire the sculpture of the ancient Greek Parthenon’s Elgin Marbles Metopes in the British Museum. Photo: Getty Images
Visitors admire the sculpture of the ancient Greek Parthenon’s Elgin Marbles Metopes in the British Museum. Photo: Getty Images
Britain
World /  Europe

UK, Greece holding ‘secret talks’ over treasured Elgin Marbles

  • The ancient sculptures were taken from Athen’s Parthenon temple by diplomat Lord Elgin who gave them to the British Museum in 1817
  • Athens insists the sculptures were stolen and successive Greek governments have failed to make significant headway in the dispute

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:09pm, 3 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Visitors admire the sculpture of the ancient Greek Parthenon’s Elgin Marbles Metopes in the British Museum. Photo: Getty Images
Visitors admire the sculpture of the ancient Greek Parthenon’s Elgin Marbles Metopes in the British Museum. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE