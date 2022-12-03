Visitors admire the sculpture of the ancient Greek Parthenon’s Elgin Marbles Metopes in the British Museum. Photo: Getty Images
UK, Greece holding ‘secret talks’ over treasured Elgin Marbles
- The ancient sculptures were taken from Athen’s Parthenon temple by diplomat Lord Elgin who gave them to the British Museum in 1817
- Athens insists the sculptures were stolen and successive Greek governments have failed to make significant headway in the dispute
