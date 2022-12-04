The St Edward’s Crown which will be worn by King Charles III on his Coronation on May 6. Photo: Royal Collection Trust / © His Majesty King Charles III 2022 via AP
Royalty
World /  Europe

Historic crown to be modified for King Charles’ coronation in May

  • The 17th-century St Edward’s Crown is made of solid gold and encrusted with rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnet, topazes and tourmalines
  • The crown, the centrepiece of the Crown Jewels, was last worn by Queen Elizabeth at her coronation in 1953

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:34am, 4 Dec, 2022

