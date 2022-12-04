Bus workers hold placards as they stand outside a depot in London on December 1, 2022. The Sunday Times newspaper reported that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could revive plans to curb the right to strike for public sector workers, including NHS staff, teachers and firefighters. Photo: EPA-EFE
UK government could bring in military to ease strikes: Conservative Party chairman
- Britain is looking at bringing in the military to keep public services running if key workers strike, said Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi
- Despite urging unions not to strike, he also highlighted the importance of having a ‘contingency plan’
