Many pubs and breweries across Britain will be forced to shut their doors for good as they face rocketing losses without further energy support, industry bosses have warned. Photo: Bloomberg/File
Many British pubs will close without help from ‘lethal’ energy prices warns industry
- Businesses have benefited from an energy bill relief scheme but face uncertainty when the scheme finishes at the end of March
- The British Beer and Pub Association believes pubs and brewers would pay an extra 20 per cent on average after energy rates return to normal
Many pubs and breweries across Britain will be forced to shut their doors for good as they face rocketing losses without further energy support, industry bosses have warned. Photo: Bloomberg/File