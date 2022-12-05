Skyscraper residential and commercial buildings on the Dubai Creek Harbour development in Dubai, UAE. The trade deal would be the UAE’s first such deal with a European country, following more than US$3 billion in trade and investment pledges made during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the Gulf state in February 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
UAE, Ukraine to start talks on bilateral trade deal
- It would be the UAE’s first such deal with a European country. Non-oil trade between the UAE and Ukraine totalled some US$900 million in 2021
- Talks will likely centre on expanding trade in the services sector and on food security. Ukraine is a major supplier of grain to the Middle East
Skyscraper residential and commercial buildings on the Dubai Creek Harbour development in Dubai, UAE. The trade deal would be the UAE’s first such deal with a European country, following more than US$3 billion in trade and investment pledges made during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the Gulf state in February 2021. Photo: Bloomberg