Land recently burned and deforested by cattle farmers stands empty near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil. Photo: AP/File
Land recently burned and deforested by cattle farmers stands empty near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil. Photo: AP/File
European Union
World /  Europe

EU agrees law preventing import of goods linked to deforestation, including coffee, soy, palm oil

  • Ban includes the import of several products considered ‘main drivers of deforestation’, like coffee, cocoa, soy, palm oil, the European Commission said
  • Countries including Brazil, Indonesia, Colombia and Malaysia have criticised the EU plan, warning that the rules will be burdensome and costly

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:51pm, 6 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Land recently burned and deforested by cattle farmers stands empty near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil. Photo: AP/File
Land recently burned and deforested by cattle farmers stands empty near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil. Photo: AP/File
READ FULL ARTICLE