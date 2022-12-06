Land recently burned and deforested by cattle farmers stands empty near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil. Photo: AP/File
EU agrees law preventing import of goods linked to deforestation, including coffee, soy, palm oil
- Ban includes the import of several products considered ‘main drivers of deforestation’, like coffee, cocoa, soy, palm oil, the European Commission said
- Countries including Brazil, Indonesia, Colombia and Malaysia have criticised the EU plan, warning that the rules will be burdensome and costly
