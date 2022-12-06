South Korea’s Defence Acquisition Programme Administration Minister Eom Dong-hwan in Poland on Tuesday. He was there to help welcome the first delivery of his country’s tanks and howitzers to the nation, which borders Ukraine. Photo: AP
South Korea
South Korea weapons, including tanks, arrive in Poland after US$5.8 billion deal

  • Polish President Andrzej Duda and South Korean officials were among a group welcoming an initial shipment of tanks and artillery guns to EU-member Poland
  • Poland says South Korea responded quickly to its need to increase its deterrence and defence potential as war in Ukraine, just over the border, continues

Associated Press
Updated: 8:10pm, 6 Dec, 2022

