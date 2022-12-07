The defendant in the Wermelskirchen abuse case holds a folder in front of his face in the courtroom in Cologne, Germany on Tuesday. Photo: dpa via AP
Fake German babysitter on trial for nearly 100 counts of child sex abuse
- The 45-year-old man is accused of sharing videos and images of ‘unimaginable brutality’ involving babies, children and teenagers
- Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of 15 years in prison followed by continued security confinement
The defendant in the Wermelskirchen abuse case holds a folder in front of his face in the courtroom in Cologne, Germany on Tuesday. Photo: dpa via AP