Two trains collided in Spain’s northeastern Catalonia region. Photo: Reuters
Two trains collided in Spain’s northeastern Catalonia region. Photo: Reuters
Spain
World /  Europe

Spanish train collision, at least 150 injured

  • One train ran into the back of another stationary train at Montcada station, which lies some 10km north of Barcelona
  • The train was moving slowly when the collision occurred and people suffered bumps and bruises, emergency services said

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:12pm, 7 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Two trains collided in Spain’s northeastern Catalonia region. Photo: Reuters
Two trains collided in Spain’s northeastern Catalonia region. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE