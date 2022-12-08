The Dutch move is a step toward bulking up US efforts to limit Beijing’s chipmaking ambitions. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
The Dutch move is a step toward bulking up US efforts to limit Beijing’s chipmaking ambitions. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
The Netherlands
World /  Europe

Netherlands eyes new curbs on selling chipmaking gear to China in deal with US

  • The export limits could bar the sale of equipment capable of making 14-nanometre chips or those that are more advanced
  • The move may put Dutch regulations at least partly in line with US restrictions announced in October

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:58pm, 8 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Dutch move is a step toward bulking up US efforts to limit Beijing’s chipmaking ambitions. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
The Dutch move is a step toward bulking up US efforts to limit Beijing’s chipmaking ambitions. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
READ FULL ARTICLE