The Dutch move is a step toward bulking up US efforts to limit Beijing’s chipmaking ambitions. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Netherlands eyes new curbs on selling chipmaking gear to China in deal with US
- The export limits could bar the sale of equipment capable of making 14-nanometre chips or those that are more advanced
- The move may put Dutch regulations at least partly in line with US restrictions announced in October
The Dutch move is a step toward bulking up US efforts to limit Beijing’s chipmaking ambitions. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto