Mark, caged at a restaurant in Albania, has been rescued by an international animal welfare organisation and taken to a sanctuary in Austria. Photo: AP
Meet Mark the Albanian brown bear, kept in a cage for 20 years, now in an Austrian sanctuary
- Mark was brought to Bear’s Table restaurant in Tirana as a cub 20 years ago with his sister Liza, who died in 2020; both of them were there for diners to watch
- Fed a poor diet and unable to hibernate, Mark is overweight, ill, stressed; Four Paws welfare group says he’s the 34th wild animal they’ve helped to move out of country
