Britain’s last surviving ‘Dambuster’, Squadron Leader George Johnson during a 2018 event marking the 75th anniversary of the Dambusters raid. ‘Operation Chastise’ was a 1943 attack on German dams using an innovative ‘bouncing bomb’, which skimmed the surface of a reservoir before hitting the dam wall and exploding. Photo: Getty Images
Last WWII British ‘Dambuster’, George Johnson, dies aged 101
- George Johnny Johnson was the last surviving crew member of an RAF squadron that attacked Hitler’s Germany in 1943 with ‘bouncing bombs’ on the Ruhr valley
- 53 of 133 Allied aircrew from Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand on the raid, on 19 Lancaster bombers, were killed, while three were captured
