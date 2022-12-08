Britain’s last surviving ‘Dambuster’, Squadron Leader George Johnson during a 2018 event marking the 75th anniversary of the Dambusters raid. ‘Operation Chastise’ was a 1943 attack on German dams using an innovative ‘bouncing bomb’, which skimmed the surface of a reservoir before hitting the dam wall and exploding. Photo: Getty Images
Britain’s last surviving ‘Dambuster’, Squadron Leader George Johnson during a 2018 event marking the 75th anniversary of the Dambusters raid. ‘Operation Chastise’ was a 1943 attack on German dams using an innovative ‘bouncing bomb’, which skimmed the surface of a reservoir before hitting the dam wall and exploding. Photo: Getty Images
Britain
World /  Europe

Last WWII British ‘Dambuster’, George Johnson, dies aged 101

  • George Johnny Johnson was the last surviving crew member of an RAF squadron that attacked Hitler’s Germany in 1943 with ‘bouncing bombs’ on the Ruhr valley
  • 53 of 133 Allied aircrew from Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand on the raid, on 19 Lancaster bombers, were killed, while three were captured

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:07am, 9 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain’s last surviving ‘Dambuster’, Squadron Leader George Johnson during a 2018 event marking the 75th anniversary of the Dambusters raid. ‘Operation Chastise’ was a 1943 attack on German dams using an innovative ‘bouncing bomb’, which skimmed the surface of a reservoir before hitting the dam wall and exploding. Photo: Getty Images
Britain’s last surviving ‘Dambuster’, Squadron Leader George Johnson during a 2018 event marking the 75th anniversary of the Dambusters raid. ‘Operation Chastise’ was a 1943 attack on German dams using an innovative ‘bouncing bomb’, which skimmed the surface of a reservoir before hitting the dam wall and exploding. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE