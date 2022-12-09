Charlotte Charles, the mother of car crash victim Harry Dunn, takes part in a demonstration in London in December 2019. Photo: AP
US woman Anne Sacoolas, who left UK after killing teen in crash, gets suspended jail sentence
- Sacoolas, who is married to a US diplomat, had been driving on the wrong side of the road when her car collided with Harry Dunn’s motorcycle
- The US government invoked diplomatic immunity on her behalf, prompting an outcry in Britain and causing tensions between London and Washington
