A London Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with two counts of rape and will appear in court on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Another serving British police officer charged with rape, public inquiry under way

  • Rupert Edwards was suspended from duty in September after being arrested on suspicion of rape, he was released on bail then arrested again
  • Last year a serving officer was jailed for life for abducting a woman from a London street as she walked home then raping and murdering her

Reuters
Updated: 7:41pm, 9 Dec, 2022

