A new wave of train strikes begins in Britain next week, as well as industrial action by workers in other industries. Photo: AP
UK faces winter of discontent, turns to army as wave of crippling strikes loom
- Britain faces a winter of discontent as strikes multiply – only the police, military and prison guards are barred from striking
- Military will ‘step in and backfill some of the vital roles’, such as ambulance and border security staff, Interior minister said
