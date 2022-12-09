A new wave of train strikes begins in Britain next week, as well as industrial action by workers in other industries. Photo: AP
UK faces winter of discontent, turns to army as wave of crippling strikes loom

  • Britain faces a winter of discontent as strikes multiply – only the police, military and prison guards are barred from striking
  • Military will ‘step in and backfill some of the vital roles’, such as ambulance and border security staff, Interior minister said

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:17pm, 9 Dec, 2022

