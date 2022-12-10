The UK government is planning a controversial new coal mine in the north of England, the first to be built in decades. Photo: AFP
US to examine environmental impact of planned UK coal mine
- The mine in Cumbria, northern England, is expected to extract nearly 2.8 million tonnes of coal a year for use in steel making, rather than power generation
- John Kerry, US special envoy on climate, stopped short of criticising the British government’s decision but said he would be seeking information on the mine
The UK government is planning a controversial new coal mine in the north of England, the first to be built in decades. Photo: AFP