The industry that created blockbusters, including Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible series and Johnny Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean, is expanding and investing in the UK. Photo: Paramount Pictures
The industry that created blockbusters, including Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible series and Johnny Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean, is expanding and investing in the UK. Photo: Paramount Pictures
Britain
World /  Europe

Booming UK film industry plays starring role amid ailing economy

  • Spending on UK film and high-end TV productions hit a record US$6.9 billion this year – foreign investment accounted for 83 per cent of the total
  • It is a rare example of government listening to what firms needed to invest and providing incentives, which attracted big-budget media companies

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:21pm, 10 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The industry that created blockbusters, including Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible series and Johnny Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean, is expanding and investing in the UK. Photo: Paramount Pictures
The industry that created blockbusters, including Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible series and Johnny Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean, is expanding and investing in the UK. Photo: Paramount Pictures
READ FULL ARTICLE