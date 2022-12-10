The industry that created blockbusters, including Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible series and Johnny Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean, is expanding and investing in the UK. Photo: Paramount Pictures
Booming UK film industry plays starring role amid ailing economy
- Spending on UK film and high-end TV productions hit a record US$6.9 billion this year – foreign investment accounted for 83 per cent of the total
- It is a rare example of government listening to what firms needed to invest and providing incentives, which attracted big-budget media companies
