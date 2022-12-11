Fire and smoke in Saint Helier following an explosion on the island of Jersey, Channel Islands on Saturday. Photo: Daniel Hunt via Reuters
Three dead, several missing after explosion at residential building in Jersey
- A gas leak was suspected as the cause of the blast at a block of flats in the Channel island’s port capital St Helier on Saturday
- The fire was put out but emergency services were conducting ‘significant work’ at the scene and the rescue operation could take days, police said
