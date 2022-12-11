EU flags wave in front of the European Parliament building in Brussels, Belgium.
EU flags wave in front of the European Parliament building in Brussels, Belgium.
European Union
World /  Europe

EU parliament arrests linked to Qatar World Cup ‘corruption’ spark calls for reform

  • The police arrested five people, including former and current members of the parliament
  • The investigation concerns ‘corruption’ and ‘money laundering’, the prosecutor said.

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:43am, 11 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
EU flags wave in front of the European Parliament building in Brussels, Belgium.
EU flags wave in front of the European Parliament building in Brussels, Belgium.
READ FULL ARTICLE